Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $85.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,767 shares of company stock valued at $21,261,299. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.