Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.68 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.