Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 1,846 Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000.

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $27.72 on Monday. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

