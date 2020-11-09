Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 207 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $183.43 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

