Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 2,446 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

