Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 610 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 610 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $112.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

