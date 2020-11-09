Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 865 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

