Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Invests $38,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $4,433,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $1,246,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $121.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

