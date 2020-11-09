Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Invests $45,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Hologic by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 147,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 116,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hologic by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $66.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. Hologic’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.