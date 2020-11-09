Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Invests $66,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $192.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.34.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $585,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,713.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.