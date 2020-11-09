Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Invests $79,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after acquiring an additional 597,606 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after acquiring an additional 674,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $681,161,000 after acquiring an additional 282,434 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

NYSE UNP opened at $196.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.37. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $210.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.