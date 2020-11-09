Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Invests $79,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 32.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $102.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

