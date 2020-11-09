Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Invests $81,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 156,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $243.00 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.66 and a 200 day moving average of $247.12.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

