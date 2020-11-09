Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Invests $84,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Oracle by 49.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $57.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

