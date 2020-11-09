Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Makes New $66,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. owned 0.26% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 69,698 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,061,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 169,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 176,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.00 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95.

