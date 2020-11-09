Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Biogen by 170.6% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 131,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after acquiring an additional 82,612 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management raised its position in Biogen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 10,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 4,911.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Biogen by 12.0% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 51,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $226.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.28 and a 200 day moving average of $284.62. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.24.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.