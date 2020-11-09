Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after acquiring an additional 83,026 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,365,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

PM stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

