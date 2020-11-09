Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

