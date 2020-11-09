Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,519,000 after acquiring an additional 662,543 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,470,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,927,000 after acquiring an additional 160,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $1,231,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,459 shares of company stock worth $129,475,100 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.56.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $429.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.