Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after purchasing an additional 540,617 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $61.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

