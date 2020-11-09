Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 110 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 110 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,387. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $389.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $386.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

