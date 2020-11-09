Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 2,147 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,147 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 154,937 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 35.4% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 166,757 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $37.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

