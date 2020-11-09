Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 250 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.37.

NYSE STZ opened at $194.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.56 and a 200-day moving average of $177.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

