Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 410 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in 3M by 10.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 15.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in 3M by 18.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $174.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.42. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

