Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 785 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. 140166 boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $72.48 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

