Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 786 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $467,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $28,209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $3,025,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $301,000.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

