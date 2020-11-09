Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 855 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $209,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,616 shares of company stock worth $9,144,864. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

ICE opened at $102.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

