Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Takes $47,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $124.83 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $632,280. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

