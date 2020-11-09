Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Takes $90,000 Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

RCII opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.