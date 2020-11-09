Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 95.2% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $103,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF alerts:

Shares of LRGF opened at $35.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.