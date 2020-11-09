Horan Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist decreased their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

