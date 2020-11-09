Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $200.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

