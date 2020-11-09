Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 73,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 35,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

