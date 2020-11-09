Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its fourth quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.13-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.68-0.76 EPS.
Several equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Melius raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.
Shares of HWM opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27.
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.
