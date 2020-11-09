Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.13-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.68-0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Melius raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of HWM opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.