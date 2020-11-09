Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.68-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22-5.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.13-0.21 EPS.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Melius upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus cut Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

