Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 580,864 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.63% of Huntington Bancshares worth $58,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 23.8% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

