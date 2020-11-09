Huobi Token Price Reaches $3.76 on Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $779.15 million and approximately $58.62 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00024090 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox and LBank. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00370254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.40 or 0.03420951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00027956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00022800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,039,130 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

