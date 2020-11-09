IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515,106 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of IHS Markit worth $64,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,652,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in IHS Markit by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in IHS Markit by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,272,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INFO opened at $88.50 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

