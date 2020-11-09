IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Down 4.4% This Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $749,162.88 and approximately $439.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00024149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00364874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.03410266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00027988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00022797 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, DDEX, Gate.io, Allbit, CoinBene, Upbit, Cashierest, Bittrex and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

