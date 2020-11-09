ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Issues Earnings Results

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

