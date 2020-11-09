Insights Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,302.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $23,302.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00370254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $534.40 or 0.03420951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00027956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00022800 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,089,165 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

