Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,534 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,514. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

KO stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

