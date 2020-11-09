Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

