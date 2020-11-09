Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

