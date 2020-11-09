Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $51,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after acquiring an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after buying an additional 1,375,445 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after buying an additional 50,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,087,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,887,000 after buying an additional 815,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,864. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

