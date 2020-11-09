InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 4,038.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,038.18 ($52.76).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) alerts:

IHG traded up GBX 516 ($6.74) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,697 ($61.37). 875,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,934.30. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,297 ($69.21). The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.23.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.