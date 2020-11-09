International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

IBM stock opened at $114.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,155 shares of company stock worth $1,015,163. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

