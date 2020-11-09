International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $57,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Motco boosted its position in International Business Machines by 36.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $117.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,163 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.