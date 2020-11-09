International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) released its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $382.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

