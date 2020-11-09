Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $59,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 162,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,318,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $297,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 36.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $760.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

